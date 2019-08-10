|
|
SPARTANBURG- Janette Jackson Epton, 87, of Spartanburg passed away on August 8, 2019. She was the daughter of Walter Scott and Lela Jackson and wife of the late George Lindey Epton.
She is survived by three daughters, Saralu Carruth, Cecy Jacobs and husband Ron and Cindy Coley; six grandchildren, Carlton Carruth, Matthew Coley, Taylor Jacobs and wife Jessica, Brett Coley, Bess Jacobs and Reagan Jacobs; and four great-grandchildren Andrew Coley, Jackson Hill, Fletcher Hill and Hayes Jacobs.
The family would like to thank all the loving friends at White Oak Nursing Home on Weber Road and the staff at Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00pm Sunday at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3:00pm at the funeral home chapel conducted by Rev. Jimmy Camp. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to SRMC Hospice, 120 Heywood Ave., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 10, 2019