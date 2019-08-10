Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
Resources
More Obituaries for Janette Epton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janette (Jackson) Epton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janette (Jackson) Epton Obituary
SPARTANBURG- Janette Jackson Epton, 87, of Spartanburg passed away on August 8, 2019. She was the daughter of Walter Scott and Lela Jackson and wife of the late George Lindey Epton.
She is survived by three daughters, Saralu Carruth, Cecy Jacobs and husband Ron and Cindy Coley; six grandchildren, Carlton Carruth, Matthew Coley, Taylor Jacobs and wife Jessica, Brett Coley, Bess Jacobs and Reagan Jacobs; and four great-grandchildren Andrew Coley, Jackson Hill, Fletcher Hill and Hayes Jacobs.
The family would like to thank all the loving friends at White Oak Nursing Home on Weber Road and the staff at Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00pm Sunday at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3:00pm at the funeral home chapel conducted by Rev. Jimmy Camp. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to SRMC Hospice, 120 Heywood Ave., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Petty Funeral Home
Download Now