Funeral services for Janice Alfreda Herndon, 68, of 63 Blackstock Road, Inman, SC and formerly of 251 Dogwood Club Road, Spartanburg, SC will be held 1:00 pm Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Community Mortuary Chapel. Ms. Herndon was the daughter of the Late Almanis Herndon Jr. and Essie Mae Stroble Herndon. She was of the Baptist faith. Ms. Herndon was a graduate of Carver High School and Spartanburg Technical College. She retired as a Respiratory Therapist from the Spartanburg Medical Center. She leaves to cherish her fond memories to two sons, Demetrius and loving daughter in law Eddie Mae Walker and Lemuel (Carmen)Walker; four daughters, Cheilon (Tony) Whitesides, Terri Williams, Cynthia Graham and Stephanie Walker; one brother, Almanis Herndon III; one sister, Aileen Herndon Edugyan; two grandchildren, Cheilontae Herndon and Rashard Wright; and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. The family is receiving friends at the home 251 Dogwood Club Road Spartanburg, SC.
Community Mortuary
Spartanburg
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 5, 2020