Mrs. Janice Carol Painter Finch, 71, wife of Mr. John E. Finch Jr., of 172 Square Street, Converse SC died Friday May 31st 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Finch was of the Methodist Faith. Surviving in addition to her husband are four sons John E. Finch III, Tracy L. Finch, Richey O. Finch (Aimee), Paul B. Finch (Melissa), and eleven grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Preston M. Finch. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Lewis Funeral home and Crematory has charge of the arrangements. lewisfuneralhomeofunion.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 3, 2019
