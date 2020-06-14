SPARTANBURG, SC- Janice Lanford Darwin, 84, wife of the late James M. Darwin, went to her heavenly home, Friday, June 12, 2020.
Born February 23, 1936 in Florence, SC, she was the daughter of the late John Wendell and Nell Street Lanford. Janice taught nursing at Spartanburg General Hospital and retired with the Health Department Home Health Services. She was an avid Clemson Tiger and Atlanta Braves Fan and also enjoyed bird watching. Janice was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
She is survived by three sons, Michael W. Darwin, James C. Darwin and his wife, Jenise, and Timothy F. Darwin and his wife, Ginger; two grandsons, Jack and Jake Darwin; granddaughter, Caroline Darwin, all of Spartanburg; and a brother, Johnny Lanford and his wife Martha of Florence.
The family will receive friends Monday, June 15, 2020, from 6 - 8 PM at Dunbar Funeral Home adhering to current social distancing protocols.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Born February 23, 1936 in Florence, SC, she was the daughter of the late John Wendell and Nell Street Lanford. Janice taught nursing at Spartanburg General Hospital and retired with the Health Department Home Health Services. She was an avid Clemson Tiger and Atlanta Braves Fan and also enjoyed bird watching. Janice was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
She is survived by three sons, Michael W. Darwin, James C. Darwin and his wife, Jenise, and Timothy F. Darwin and his wife, Ginger; two grandsons, Jack and Jake Darwin; granddaughter, Caroline Darwin, all of Spartanburg; and a brother, Johnny Lanford and his wife Martha of Florence.
The family will receive friends Monday, June 15, 2020, from 6 - 8 PM at Dunbar Funeral Home adhering to current social distancing protocols.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.