Janice (Lanford) Darwin
1936 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Janice Lanford Darwin, 84, wife of the late James M. Darwin, went to her heavenly home, Friday, June 12, 2020.
Born February 23, 1936 in Florence, SC, she was the daughter of the late John Wendell and Nell Street Lanford. Janice taught nursing at Spartanburg General Hospital and retired with the Health Department Home Health Services. She was an avid Clemson Tiger and Atlanta Braves Fan and also enjoyed bird watching. Janice was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
She is survived by three sons, Michael W. Darwin, James C. Darwin and his wife, Jenise, and Timothy F. Darwin and his wife, Ginger; two grandsons, Jack and Jake Darwin; granddaughter, Caroline Darwin, all of Spartanburg; and a brother, Johnny Lanford and his wife Martha of Florence.
The family will receive friends Monday, June 15, 2020, from 6 - 8 PM at Dunbar Funeral Home adhering to current social distancing protocols.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
I am a former member of south side bap and would like to express my deepest sympathy my prayers go out to the family
Brenda joyce Washington
Friend
June 13, 2020
I am so sorry for the sadness and loss for all who loved Janice. I knew Janice and Jimmy through a long friendship with Jimmy's sister, Sophie, and they were both always gracious and kind to me. I admired them as a couple who seemed to truly adore each other. Janice was among the nicest and kindest people I've had the privilege of knowing. God's Presence and His Peace be with all who loved Janice. My love to Janice's family and friends.
Rosemary Gray
Friend
June 13, 2020
Michael and family I'm so sorry for your loss. May the coming days be filled with warm memories. Peace and prayers.
Bill Stanifer
Friend
June 14, 2020
