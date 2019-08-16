|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Janice Denise Pearson, 55, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, August 8, 2019. Born September 15, 1963, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Howard Pearson and Betty Cheek.
A 1981 graduate of Spartanburg High School, Janice was a longtime employee of Greenleaf (Grace) and later employed with Hardees, Arby's, Marble Slab Creamery, and lastly with Budget Mobile.
Surviving are her daughters, Sierra Floyd and Jalen Pearson, both of Spartanburg; her first grandchild expected in December; uncle and aunt, James Jones and Margie Jones, both of Greenville, SC; and a host of cousins.
She was predeceased by her brother, Steve Jones.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306.
