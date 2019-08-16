Home

POWERED BY

Services
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 N. Church St.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Pearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Denise Pearson


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Denise Pearson Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Janice Denise Pearson, 55, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, August 8, 2019. Born September 15, 1963, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Howard Pearson and Betty Cheek.
A 1981 graduate of Spartanburg High School, Janice was a longtime employee of Greenleaf (Grace) and later employed with Hardees, Arby's, Marble Slab Creamery, and lastly with Budget Mobile.
Surviving are her daughters, Sierra Floyd and Jalen Pearson, both of Spartanburg; her first grandchild expected in December; uncle and aunt, James Jones and Margie Jones, both of Greenville, SC; and a host of cousins.
She was predeceased by her brother, Steve Jones.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
Download Now