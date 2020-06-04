Janice Horne Fagan, 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 2, 2020.

A lifelong resident of Green Creek, NC, she was the daughter of the late Jesse M. Horne and Cora Collins Horne.

She was the beloved wife of the late Curtis "Guy" Fagan; and was predeceased by her daughter Donna Fagan Collins.

She was a long standing member of the Mill Creek Church of the Brethren, where she played the organ and piano for many years.

Mrs. Fagan retired from the Polk County School System.

She was an active member and volunteer of the Meeting Place where she loved to organize holiday celebrations, decorating the hall and getting everyone involved.

She loved putting jigsaw puzzles together and spending time with her friends and family.

She found tremendous joy participating in the lives of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are her son, Gregg Fagan (Marla) of Columbia, SC; grandchildren Jennifer Blackston (Billy) of Inman, SC, Jessica Williams of Inman, SC, Alex Fagan (Kate) of Greenville, SC, Lizz Fagan of Columbia, SC; sister Imogene Burns of Inman, SC; great grandchildren, Carly Rae Blackston, Jaylen Pettit, Brice Williams, Natalie Williams, Blake Williams, Benjamin (Bear) Stapleton and Isla Fagan.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 10:30-11:30am at Mill Creek Church of the Brethren with services immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Guy Fagan Scholarship Fund, c/o Crossnore School and Childrens Home, P.O. Box 249, Crossnore, NC 28616-0249.





