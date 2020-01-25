|
CHERRYVILLE, NC- Janice Jolly Helms, wife of John Rogers Helms of Cherryville, NC, formerly of Gaffney, SC and Fayetteville, NC, passed to her Heavenly home on January 24, 2020.
Also surviving is a son, John David Helms (Audrey) of Hickory, NC; granddaughters, Alison Helms Ellison (Brad) and Christina Helms Little (James); sisters, Diane Jolly Garber (Gary) and Nancy Jolly Garner (Ron); brother, Henry L. Jolly (Mary); five great-grandchildren, three nephews and five nieces.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 25, 2020