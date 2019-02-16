Home

Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Huff Cemetery
Cumberland, KY
SPARTANBURG, SC- Janice Christine Haynes Hogg, 86, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born September 7, 1932, in Harlan County, KY, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Linda Crider Haynes and widow of John C. Hogg.
A graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, Mrs. Hogg taught Second Grade at Lynch Elementary for eight years and Pine Street Elementary School until her retirement. She was of the Methodist faith.
Surviving are her son, Greg Hogg of Spartanburg, SC; granddaughter, Rashelle (Jason) and great-grandson, Ethan.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in Huff Cemetery, Cumberland, KY 40823.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 16, 2019
