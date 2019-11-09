Home

Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
924 Hayne Ave.
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 642-3456
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
924 Hayne Ave.
Aiken, SC 29801
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
924 Hayne Ave.
Aiken, SC 29801
Interment
Following Services
Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Janice (Gowan) Jones


1943 - 2019
Janice (Gowan) Jones Obituary
AIKEN, SC - Janice Gowan Jones, loving wife of Wade H. Jones, Jr., joined her beloved daughter, Ashleigh Cutler, deceased family, and friends in eternal life, November 6, 2019. She and her husband formed a wonderful team that built and operated several nursing homes and assisted living homes over a career that spanned in excess of fifty years. She was pivotal and instrumental in the operation of Hampton Nursing Center and Cypress Nursing Center in Sumter, South Carolina; Bayview Nursing Center in Beaufort, South Carolina; and Pepper Hill Nursing and Rehab Center and Shadow Oaks Assisted Living in Aiken, South Carolina. Prior to her business career, Janice was a homemaker and minister's wife during which they served churches in Isle of Palms, Sumter and Dalzell, South Carolina.
Janice was born February 13, 1943 to Joseph Manning Gowan and Grace Harrelson Gowan. She attended Spartanburg High School, but she was most proud of her PHT Degree (Putting Husband Through) awarded to her by Wofford College for pushing Wade Jr. through his undergraduate studies. She married Wade Jr. in 1960, and they had a remarkable marriage spanning close to 60 years.
Janice was a wonderful cook and even wrote a cookbook that she shared with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed crafts of all kinds and loved to share her new creations with her family and friends. Janice was also an avid golfer and played with her friends at Houndslake on a weekly basis.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Wade H. Jones, Jr., son, Wade H. Jones, III and daughter-in-law Dolly of Manning; daughter, Paige Elizabeth Bennett and son-in-law Kevin of Santee; son, Preston Scott Jones (Melissa Long) of Aiken; five grandsons, Wade Hampton Jones, IV (Barnwell) of Columbia, Preston Thomas Jones of Aiken, Kevin Godwin Bennett of Santee, Manning Scott Jones of Aiken, and Samuel Greer Jones of Aiken; three granddaughters, Nicole Bennett Porter (Chris) of Aiken, Virginia McLaurin Cupstid (Brandon) of Greenville, and Dustie Hewitt (Robbie) of Santee; one beloved and sometimes bossy sister, Peggy Gregory (Jimmy); "adopted son," Larry Pugh; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family would especially like to thank her caregivers, Catherine Kennel and Wylie Raiford whom took wonderful care of Janice over this past year.
A visitation will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, November 11, 2019 in the Shellhouse Funeral Home Chapel, 924 Hayne Avenue, Aiken, South Carolina followed by a service at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow for the family at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611.
Janice's online guest book may be signed at www.shellhousefuneralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 9, 2019
