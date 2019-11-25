|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Mrs. Janice Keenan, age 70 of Boiling Springs, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at White Oak of North Grove.
Janice was born on March 11, 1949 in Spartanburg to the late Rhona and Dorothy Cooksey Parris. She was an administrative assistant for many years in the heart center at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Dean Keenan; one son, Steven Keenan; and one sister, Shirley Champion.
Those left to cherish her memory include son, Scott Keenan; sister, Sharon Parris Charles (Dominic); granddaughter, Jordyn Keenan; former daughter-in-law, Karen Keenan; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00am at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Boiling Springs. Graveside service and interment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 25, 2019