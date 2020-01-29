|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Janice Lee Whelchel, 69, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at The Inverness of Spartanburg. Born July 14, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Harriette and Roland Whelchel.
Janice was a rural mail carrier and served as union steward for the Rural Carrier's Association for many years. She had a generous spirit and loved her family and devoted friends dearly, especially Amy Jolley and Janice Horton.
Survivors include her sister, Carole Jolly of Chapin, SC; two brothers, Bruce Whelchel (Brenda) of Columbus, NC and Richard Whelchel (Cathi) of Spartanburg; nieces and nephews, Allison Snyder, Wade and Andrew Whelchel, Melyssa Lowe, Benjamin Whelchel, Erica Lehnert, Catherine and Andrew Adams and Corrie Younginer; and several great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank The Inverness of Spartanburg and Amedisys Hospice for their loving care.
Memorial services will be held 3:00 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307 conducted by The Rev. Robert Emory, with visitation following. The family encourages attendees to wear bright colors to the service in memory of Janice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Avenue, Columbia, SC 29205 or a .
