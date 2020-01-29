Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Whelchel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Lee Whelchel


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Lee Whelchel Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Janice Lee Whelchel, 69, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at The Inverness of Spartanburg. Born July 14, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Harriette and Roland Whelchel.
Janice was a rural mail carrier and served as union steward for the Rural Carrier's Association for many years. She had a generous spirit and loved her family and devoted friends dearly, especially Amy Jolley and Janice Horton.
Survivors include her sister, Carole Jolly of Chapin, SC; two brothers, Bruce Whelchel (Brenda) of Columbus, NC and Richard Whelchel (Cathi) of Spartanburg; nieces and nephews, Allison Snyder, Wade and Andrew Whelchel, Melyssa Lowe, Benjamin Whelchel, Erica Lehnert, Catherine and Andrew Adams and Corrie Younginer; and several great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank The Inverness of Spartanburg and Amedisys Hospice for their loving care.
Memorial services will be held 3:00 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307 conducted by The Rev. Robert Emory, with visitation following. The family encourages attendees to wear bright colors to the service in memory of Janice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Avenue, Columbia, SC 29205 or a .
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -