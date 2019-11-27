|
GAFFNEY, SC- Janice Lou Thompson Reams, 80, of Gaffney, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Born in Columbus, OH, she was the widow of the late Merle Reams and daughter of the late Woodrow and Gladys Wheeler Thompson. She was a retired certified occupational therapy assistant with the Cherokee County School District and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Wednesday morning Quilt Club. She was a member of the Eastern Star, the Ladies VFW Auxiliary and a member of a Ladies' Card Club. She loved her family and was an avid Gaffney Indian football fan.
Jan was married to the love of her life, Merle, for 61 years and they are now dancing in Heaven together again. She was a devoted wife, awesome Mom and wonderful grandmother and great-grandmother. Jan was strong and independent serving her country as a military wife for 23 years while her beloved husband Merle served in the U. S. Army and U. S. Air Force. She was selfless and generous, a best friend, advice giver, secret keeper and our biggest cheerleader. Jan was a follower of Christ and exhibited a beautiful relationship with Him, never wavering throughout her illness.
Surviving are two sons, Merle "Scott" Reams of Chesnee and David Reams (Rita) of Cowpens; three daughters, Teresa Montgomery (Greg) of Round Rock, TX, Cheryl Culbertson (Mike) of Gaffney and Kimberly Windham (Matt) of Williston, SC; two brothers, Gene Thompson (Nancy) and Steve Thompson, both of Boiling Springs, SC; ten grandchildren, Sean Reams (Katrina), David Reams (Brittany Ellis), Matthew Gee (Angie), Megan Broyles (Alex), Katie Montgomery, Carson Kirby, Gregger Kirby, Adam Culbertson (Tiffany), Chris Culbertson and Taylor Culbertson; 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Nate Moore.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM on Friday, November 29, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 PM at the Church with Rev. James "Bucky" Brown and Rev. Gene Thompson officiating.
Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1600 W. Floyd Baker Boulevard, Gaffney, SC 29341 or Gibbs Cancer Center, 380 Serpentine Drive, Suite 200, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ferro for his compassion as well as special nurses Erica and Lexi.
The family will be at the residence.
