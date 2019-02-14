|
|
CAMPOBELLO – Janice Marie Barwick, 69, passed away February 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late Keith Barwick and daughter of the late Garvin and Earline Wood Waldrop.
Janice worked in construction for Sanders Brothers Construction Company and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She leaves behind her daughter, Alisa "Zan" Crist; son-in-law, Dale Crist; her sister, Linda Kuykendall; two nieces, Sherry Allen (Craig) and Lisa Lister; and her nephew, Johnny Waldrop. She is predeceased by her son, Ivan William Barwick.
Visitation will be 1:00 – 2:00 PM Saturday, February 16, 2019, with the Memorial Service immediately following at 2:00 PM at Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S., Lyman, SC 29365.
The families are at their homes.
Online condolences may be made online at: www.livingwatersfh.com.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Lyman, S.C
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 14, 2019