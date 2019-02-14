Home

POWERED BY

Services
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S. PO BOX 758
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S. PO BOX 758
Lyman, SC 29365
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S. PO BOX 758
Lyman, SC 29365
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Barwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Marie Barwick


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janice Marie Barwick Obituary
CAMPOBELLO – Janice Marie Barwick, 69, passed away February 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late Keith Barwick and daughter of the late Garvin and Earline Wood Waldrop.
Janice worked in construction for Sanders Brothers Construction Company and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She leaves behind her daughter, Alisa "Zan" Crist; son-in-law, Dale Crist; her sister, Linda Kuykendall; two nieces, Sherry Allen (Craig) and Lisa Lister; and her nephew, Johnny Waldrop. She is predeceased by her son, Ivan William Barwick.
Visitation will be 1:00 – 2:00 PM Saturday, February 16, 2019, with the Memorial Service immediately following at 2:00 PM at Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S., Lyman, SC 29365.
The families are at their homes.
Online condolences may be made online at: www.livingwatersfh.com.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Lyman, S.C
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now