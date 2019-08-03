|
|
COWPENS, SC- Janice Rebecca Nichols Cash, 72, of Cowpens, SC, died Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born August 25, 1946, in York, SC, she was the daughter of the late Saye Nichols and Helen Blackwell Nichols.
A 1964 graduate of Cowpens High School, Mrs. Cash loved her family and grandchildren. She retired from the Spartanburg County RMC Office and was a member of Converse Baptist Church, the Willing Workers Sunday School Class, and taught Bible School as well as Children's Sunday School Classes.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Kenneth E. Cash; children, Kenni Guyton (Hank), Gina Rogers, and Rodney Cash (Stephanie), all of Cowpens, SC; grandchildren, Shelby, Sadie, Luke, Jessi, and Carley; great-grandchildren, Millie and Madi; sister, Doris Thomas; and brother, Saye "Hotshot" Nichols. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, JoAnne Dale and Barbara "Tootie" Crocker; and brothers, Robert Nichols and Ray "Pete" Nichols.
Visitation will be 12:00-1:45 PM Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307 with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Mike Davis and The Rev. Ron Culbertson. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family expresses thanks to the caregivers and nurses at Spartanburg Regional Home Care & Hospice and the Hospice Home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 3, 2019