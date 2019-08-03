Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Cash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Rebecca (Nichols) Cash


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Rebecca (Nichols) Cash Obituary
COWPENS, SC- Janice Rebecca Nichols Cash, 72, of Cowpens, SC, died Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born August 25, 1946, in York, SC, she was the daughter of the late Saye Nichols and Helen Blackwell Nichols.
A 1964 graduate of Cowpens High School, Mrs. Cash loved her family and grandchildren. She retired from the Spartanburg County RMC Office and was a member of Converse Baptist Church, the Willing Workers Sunday School Class, and taught Bible School as well as Children's Sunday School Classes.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Kenneth E. Cash; children, Kenni Guyton (Hank), Gina Rogers, and Rodney Cash (Stephanie), all of Cowpens, SC; grandchildren, Shelby, Sadie, Luke, Jessi, and Carley; great-grandchildren, Millie and Madi; sister, Doris Thomas; and brother, Saye "Hotshot" Nichols. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, JoAnne Dale and Barbara "Tootie" Crocker; and brothers, Robert Nichols and Ray "Pete" Nichols.
Visitation will be 12:00-1:45 PM Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307 with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Mike Davis and The Rev. Ron Culbertson. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family expresses thanks to the caregivers and nurses at Spartanburg Regional Home Care & Hospice and the Hospice Home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Download Now