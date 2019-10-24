Home

Crowe's Mortuary
118 College Ave
Rutherfordton, NC 28139
(828) 286-2304
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
New Prospect Baptist Church
9321 Highway 9,
Inman, SC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
New Prospect Baptist Church
9321 Highway 9,
Inman, SC
View Map
Janice Rebecca Snelgrove


1957 - 2019
Janice Rebecca Snelgrove Obituary
SPINDALE, NC- Janice Rebecca Snelgrove, 61, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019.
Born in Spartanburg County on November 1, 1957. She was the daughter of Jane B. and the late of Don C. Snelgrove.
She is survived by her fiancé Chris Dale; daughter and son-in-law Brittany and Aaron Beaver; son and daughter-in-law Bradley and Heather England. She is also survived her grandsons Myles, Maddox, and Everett, as well as her brothers and sister-in-laws Don and Donna Snelgrove and Mike and Robin Snelgrove.
Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation and Celebration of Life on Friday, October 25, 2019 at New Prospect Baptist Church at 9321 Highway 9, Inman, SC 29349
The visitation will begin at 11:30 am, followed by the service beginning at 12:30pm.
Crowe's Mortuary of Rutherfordton, NC is serving the family Ms. Snelgrove
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 24, 2019
