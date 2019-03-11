|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Janie Boiter Scruggs, a Noble Gift from God, 81, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at her home. Born September 4, 1937 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Bonnie Kuykendall Boiter and the wife of Kenneth Gene Scruggs, Sr.
A U.S. Air Force veteran, Mrs. Scruggs was retired from the Spartanburg Herald-Journal. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church, GA leader, choir member, and was part of the Women's Auxiliary. She was a lover of animals and collected pig ornaments.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Kenneth Gene Scruggs, Sr., daughters, Karen Lynn Scruggs of Moore, SC, Kathryn Leigh Young of Easley, SC, Kimberly Diane Scruggs of Boiling Springs, SC; a son, Kenneth Gene Scruggs, Jr. and daughter in law, Helen of Woodruff, SC; grandsons, Andrew Scruggs, Jacob Young, Tyler Stinnett, Caden Blackwell; a great granddaughter, Lilly Grace Scruggs; a great grandson, Laylon Scruggs; a special daughter of her heart, Yuatondia Scott; and a special friend, Susan Peace. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Charles Boiter; and Lewis Boiter.
Visitation will be 1:00 – 2:15 PM Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306. Funeral service will be at 2:30 PM at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. John Petty III. Burial will follow in Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, 790 Hwy. 417, Moore, SC 29369. Burial with military rites will follow in the church cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Helen Scruggs for her invaluable assistance during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
