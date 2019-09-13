|
|
WELLFORD, SC- Jannie M. Watson, widow of Samuel Watson, passed September 11, 2019.
Member of Old Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church.
Surviving: Daughter, Judy Watson, Wellford, SC; Sisters, Thomasenia Smith, Lillie Williams
Funeral service Saturday, September 14, 2019 3:00 PM at Old Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church burial in the church cemetery.
The Watson family is being cared for by Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.
www.sullivanbrosmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 13, 2019