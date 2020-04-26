|
|
Inman, SC- Jason Brian Dodd, 40, of 17 Henderson Street Inman, South Carolina, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on June 19, 1979, he was a son of Brenda Kay (Henderson) Dodd and David Leroy Dodd of Inman, South Carolina and was the husband of Tammy Kay (Clark) Dodd.
Jason was employed with Smith Turf and Irrigation and was a member of Love Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was also survived by three brothers, David Darrell Dodd, Michael Shawn Dodd and his wife Jennifer and Steven Brad Dodd and his wife Alicia; mother-in-law, Darlene Blakely; brother-in-law, William Craig; special nieces and nephews, Chas, Whitney, Logan, Noah, Olivia and Jacob and one special great nephew, Paxton.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Lewis Andrew "Andy" Henderson and Sue Abernathy Henderson; paternal grandparent, Boyd Ransom Rhymer and Rebbecca Dodd Rhymer and a nephew Johnathan Dodd.
Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, South Carolina with Pastor Ron Culbertson officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Darrell Dodd, Shawn Dodd, Brad Dodd, Logan Dodd, Dusty Blackwood and Steve Quinn.
Memorial donations may be made to Interim Healthcare Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
The Dodd family would like to especially thank Alaina Allison with Interim Healthcare Hospice for all of her wonderful care given to Jason.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 26, 2020