Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
3:30 PM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Inman, SC
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Dodd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Brian Dodd


1979 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Brian Dodd Obituary
Inman, SC- Jason Brian Dodd, 40, of 17 Henderson Street Inman, South Carolina, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on June 19, 1979, he was a son of Brenda Kay (Henderson) Dodd and David Leroy Dodd of Inman, South Carolina and was the husband of Tammy Kay (Clark) Dodd.
Jason was employed with Smith Turf and Irrigation and was a member of Love Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was also survived by three brothers, David Darrell Dodd, Michael Shawn Dodd and his wife Jennifer and Steven Brad Dodd and his wife Alicia; mother-in-law, Darlene Blakely; brother-in-law, William Craig; special nieces and nephews, Chas, Whitney, Logan, Noah, Olivia and Jacob and one special great nephew, Paxton.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Lewis Andrew "Andy" Henderson and Sue Abernathy Henderson; paternal grandparent, Boyd Ransom Rhymer and Rebbecca Dodd Rhymer and a nephew Johnathan Dodd.
Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, South Carolina with Pastor Ron Culbertson officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Darrell Dodd, Shawn Dodd, Brad Dodd, Logan Dodd, Dusty Blackwood and Steve Quinn.
Memorial donations may be made to Interim Healthcare Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
The Dodd family would like to especially thank Alaina Allison with Interim Healthcare Hospice for all of her wonderful care given to Jason.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seawright Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -