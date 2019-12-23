Home

Mt Calvary Presbyterian Church
1399 Walnut Grove Rd
Roebuck, SC 29376
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Presbyterian Church Sanctuary
1399 Walnut Grove Road,
Roebuck, SC
Jason Stuart Galloway


1979 - 2019
Jason Stuart Galloway Obituary
ROEBUCK, SC- Jason Stuart Galloway, 40, of Roebuck, SC, died Friday, December 20, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born April 4, 1979, he was the son of Lewis and Debbie Galloway.
Jason was a Dorman High School graduate and member of Mt. Calvary Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include his parents, Lewis and Debbie Galloway and his grandfather, Donald O'Shields. Jason was blessed with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Christopher Lewis Galloway, his maternal grandmother, Margie Faye O'Shields, and his paternal grandparents, Roslyn Mac and Kathryn Nesbitt Galloway.
A memorial service will be at 3:00 PM Monday, December 23, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 1399 Walnut Grove Road, Roebuck, SC 29376, conducted by The Rev. Richard Thomas and The Rev. David Sanders. Visitation will be at 4:00 PM in the church Life Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , P.O. Box 5624, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or online at https://donatenow.heart.org or to The , 508 Hampton Street, Suite 200, Columbia, SC 29201 or online at www.kidneySC.org.
