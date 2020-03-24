|
Deacon Jassie "Joe" Bell, Jr., 71, of 280 Bridges St, Inman, SC died March 18, 2020. He was the husband of Deborah L. Bell and the son of the late Jassie Bell, Sr. and Carrie Murphy Bell. He was a member of Maxwell Chapel Baptist Church, Double Springs Masonic Lodge #177, and Tamin Temple #155. He attended Allen University and was a retiree of Milliken and Company. He was owner/operator of Bell Septic Tank. He is survived by his wife Deborah L. Bell; one son, Jassie (Tiffany) Bell, III; two daughters, Keshia (Bryant) Boyd and Tiffany Wilburn; six grandchildren; and one sister, Flossie Porter. The family will receive friends at the home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 1 pm at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church with burial in Heritage Memorial Gardens.
Community Mortuary
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 24, 2020