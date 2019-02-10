Home

Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Jaswill Freeman Obituary
Funeral services for Jaswill Deno Freeman, 57, of 193 Brookwood Ter, Spartanburg SC, will be held 1 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2019 at Community Mortuary Chapel with burial at Heritage Memorial Gardens. He was the son of Ola Mae Wall Freeman and the late Willie James Freeman. He is survived by his fiance, Angelia Robbs; two sons, Jaswill Robbs and Deion Robbs; three daughters, Renika Robbs Clark, Sierra Robbs Clark, and Hope Nicole Smith Robbs; six grandchildren; two brothers, Johnathan Freeman and Brian Freeman; and two sisters, Sheila Dogan Freeman and Rosalyn Freeman.
Community Mortuary
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
