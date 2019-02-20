|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Jay Carpenter Rabon Jr., 78, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, February 15, 2019, at his home. Born August 26, 1940, in Aynor, SC, he was the son of the late Jay Carpenter Rabon Sr. and Phoebe Moore Rabon and widow of Linda Penny Rabon.
Mr. Rabon was a Dental Lab Technician with Palmetto Denture Care and a member of Croft Baptist Church. His work career was over a span of 62 years.
Survivors include his children; Melinda Rabon, Bari Rabon and Craig Rabon (Missi) all of Spartanburg, SC, and Mandy Westmoreland (Todd) of Chesnee, SC; grandchildren, Ashlyn, Reagan, Laikyn and Harrison Westmoreland, Amanda Bell (Scott), Alesa Rabon, and Kyle Rabon; great-grandchildren, Brantley Bell, Scarlett Bell and Baby Bell; and brothers, Tommy Rabon of Marion, SC and Steve Rabon of Mullins, SC.
Visitation will be 12:45-1:45 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Croft Baptist Church, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by the Rev. Michael Bradley. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to Croft Baptist Church Building Fund, 4109 E. Croft Circle, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
