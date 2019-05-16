Home

DRAYTON, SC- Jay David Flushing, 75, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was the son of the late John and Martha Baxter and the husband of Debra Greer Flushing. He was a veteran of the US Air Force.
Survivors also include a son, Christopher Flushing; three daughters, Heather Dorsey, Denise Rider and Stephanie Dawn; three brothers and sisters; nine grandchildren, Austin and Cameron Dorsey, Aaron Rider, Alyssa and Shyanne Hall, Levi and Samuel Flushing, Blakleigh McGee and Phillip Pike; a great-grandson, Jacob Dorsey. He was predeceased by a daughter, Kimberly Noel Flushing.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Friday, May 17, 2019 at River Hills Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Snipes and Rev. Craig O'Dell officiating. The family will receive friends from 1PM until 2PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at River Hills Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 16, 2019
