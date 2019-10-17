|
GREER, SC- JB Waddell, age 91 passed away Wednesday October 16, 2019 at Pelham Medical Center.
Born in Spartanburg County he was the son of the late Bill and Donnie Waddell and the widower of Lucy DeYoung Waddell. He was a US Army Veteran having served during the Korean Conflict, a member of Sharon UMC in Reidville, SC, a member of Reidville Msonic Lodge, a retired employee with Springs Industries and was a retired Attendant with Spartanburg Reception Center, on Wofford Road in Woodruff, SC.
Survivors include one son; Richard ""Rick"" Waddell and his wife Terry of Greer; one sister, Pat Johnson Huskey of Woodruff; two grandchildren, Caleb Waddell and his wife Jennifer of Lyman, Carrie Jo Waddell of Greer; two great grandchildren Nathan and Ryan Crunkilton. He was predeceased by brothers, Herman Waddell and Earl Johnson and one sister, Julia Robinson.
The family will receive friends 1;00 PM – 2:00 PM Friday October 18, 2019 at Sharon UMC, prior to the 2:00 PM Funeral Service officiated by Rev. Gryff Carosiello. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. www.foresthillsfuneralhome.net
Forest Hills Funeral Home
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 17, 2019