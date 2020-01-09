|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Jean Brown Womick, 88, widow of Oles ""Buddy"" Womick, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. She was born February 11, 1931, in Takoma Park, MD, to the late Virginia Thompson and John Clarence Brown, Jr. Mrs. Womick was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church for over 60 years.
She is survived by her sons, Brad Womick (Lee), Steve Womick (Martha) and Greg Womick (Shelly), and her daughters, Dawn W. Higgins (Hank), Lisa W. Shea (Mike) and Michelle W. Anderson; grandchildren: Bryan Womick, Tols Higgins Sanborn (Rob), Bo Higgins (Sarah Kate), Elizabeth Higgins, Sydney Shea, Will Shea, Matthew Womick, Carter Anderson and Jimmie Anderson; great-grandchildren: Nolan Womick, Annie Sanborn and Henley Higgins; brothers, Billy Brown (Alice), Bobby Brown, George Brown (Ginger), and Walter Brown (Fran); and sisters, Betty B. Ardizzone (Hugo), Virginia B. Russell; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Womick was predeceased by two brothers, John Brown and George Brown; and a sister, Jane B. Burhoe.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Historic St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 161 N. Dean St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, by The Rev. David R. Whitman. A reception will follow in the Parish and Family Life Center.
No flowers please, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church Building Fund, 161 North Dean Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family expresses heartfelt thanks to the caregivers at Dillon Pointe and special friend, Brenda Campbell who spent many hours with Jean over the last three years.
