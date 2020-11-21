1/
Jean (Kirby) Belcher
1922 - 2020
SALUDA, SC- Jean Belcher, 97, of 581 Newberry Highway in Saluda and formerly of Asheville Highway in Spartanburg, passed away Thursday, November 19th.
The family will receive friends 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 22nd at Seawright Funeral Home.
Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 22nd at First Baptist Church of North Spartanburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of North Spartanburg 8740 Asheville Highway Spartanburg, SC.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
NOV
22
Service
03:00 PM
First Bapist North Spartanburg
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
