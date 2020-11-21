SALUDA, SC- Jean Belcher, 97, of 581 Newberry Highway in Saluda and formerly of Asheville Highway in Spartanburg, passed away Thursday, November 19th.The family will receive friends 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 22nd at Seawright Funeral Home.Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 22nd at First Baptist Church of North Spartanburg.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of North Spartanburg 8740 Asheville Highway Spartanburg, SC.Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory