SPARTANBURG, SC- Jean Miller Sherer Coley, 96, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born November 27, 1923, in the Blairsville Community in York County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Bruce Walker and Zettie Robbins Sherer. Jean was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, James Lane Coley, and her son James Lane Coley II.
Jean attended Appalachian State University and worked as a file clerk in the U. S. Department of Justice for the FBI in Washington, DC from 1941 to 1945. She returned to York County in 1945 where she met and married her husband, Jim in 1947, in Rock Hill. After living in Rock Hill for five years, Jim and Jean moved to Anderson and lived there until Jim passed in 2005. For the past 15 years, Jean has resided with her daughter Kathy in Spartanburg.
A member of Central Presbyterian Church in Anderson, Jean served faithfully as Sunday School teacher, Women's Circle leader, and president of the Women of the Church. Jean delivered Meals on Wheels for many years and was a talented seamstress and cook. Passionate about traveling, she was also interest in politics, reading, and words. Until near to the time of her death, she enjoyed playing vocabulary games and "Words with Friends" on her iPad.
Surviving are her daughters, Katherine Elizabeth Coley of Spartanburg and Nancy Coley Wilson (Rusty) of Ninety Six; daughter-in-law, Marjorie Coley of Anderson; grandchildren, Jennifer Ann McGill (Michael), James Alan Coley, Hope Morris, April Morris; and five great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express appreciation to her primary caregiver, Mrs. Nancy Dawkins of Moore, SC.
A private graveside service will be conducted in Laurelwood Cemetery in Rock Hill, SC on Friday, May 1, 2020, with The Rev. Dr. David Bailey officiating.
Memorials may be made to Central Presbyterian Church, 1404 North Blvd., Anderson, SC 29621; Meals on Wheels, PO Box 285, Anderson, SC 29622; or a .
