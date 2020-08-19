WOODRUFF- Jean Peace Craig, 77, of 211 Poole Street Extension went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Spartanburg County, October 26, 1942 to the late Belton and Kathryn Wilson Peace.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Woodruff and a retired employee with Draexlmaier.

Surviving are her husband, Jerald Ray Craig of the home; daughter, Ashlie (Steve) Calhoun of Woodruff; stepdaughter, Rhonda (Steve) Southerland of Cross Anchor; two sons, Shawn (Gina) Lawson of Woodruff and Robin (Karen) Lawson of Woodruff; one sister, Billie Anne Peace Knighton of Woodruff; three grandchildren, Brayden Calhoun, Carson Calhoun and Bella Wilson. She was predeceased by a son, Scotty Lawson and two brothers, Douglas Peace and Joe Peace.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Woodruff by Rev. Andrew Shull. Interment will follow in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Woodruff Youth Fund, 801 Cross Anchor Road, Woodruff, S.C. 29388.

Due to Covid-19 face masks and social distancing will be practiced.

The family is at the home.

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary

