1/
Jean (Peace) Craig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOODRUFF- Jean Peace Craig, 77, of 211 Poole Street Extension went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Spartanburg County, October 26, 1942 to the late Belton and Kathryn Wilson Peace.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Woodruff and a retired employee with Draexlmaier.
Surviving are her husband, Jerald Ray Craig of the home; daughter, Ashlie (Steve) Calhoun of Woodruff; stepdaughter, Rhonda (Steve) Southerland of Cross Anchor; two sons, Shawn (Gina) Lawson of Woodruff and Robin (Karen) Lawson of Woodruff; one sister, Billie Anne Peace Knighton of Woodruff; three grandchildren, Brayden Calhoun, Carson Calhoun and Bella Wilson. She was predeceased by a son, Scotty Lawson and two brothers, Douglas Peace and Joe Peace.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Woodruff by Rev. Andrew Shull. Interment will follow in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Woodruff Youth Fund, 801 Cross Anchor Road, Woodruff, S.C. 29388.
Due to Covid-19 face masks and social distancing will be practiced.
The family is at the home.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 19, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Lanford Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved