Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Jean (Hendrix) Drozdak Obituary
COLUMBIA, SC- Jean Hendrix Drozdak, 67, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Agape Hospice House, Columbia, SC after an extended battle with Multiple Myeloma. Born in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Dr. William T. and Mary Parker Hendrix.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Dennis Drozdak; her daughter, Jennifer Drozdak Stivers of Montgomery, AL; her son, Andrew Drozdak (Natasha) of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Edward Stivers, IV, Mary Parker Stivers and BeBe Drozdak; her brother, William T. Hendrix, Jr. (Charlotte); and sisters, Anne Marchant (Seabrook) and Marian Sellers (Don).
Jean graduated from Columbia College and received a Master's Degree from Converse College. She worked for 32 years as a Speech Language Pathologist prior to her retirement from Spartanburg School District 6.
Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 AM Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with a memorial service following at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agape Hospice House, 141 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210; or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at www.themmrf.org.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
