INMAN, SC- Jean Suddeth Jarrett, 84, of 135 Hickory Hill Drive, Inman, SC, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Spartanburg. Jean was born in Gramling, SC on April 4, 1935, a daughter of the late Virl (Johnson) Suddeth and Woodrow W Suddeth. She was the widow of Cecil Jarrett and was first married to the late John Drennan.
She was a graduate of Cecil's Business College, formerly employed as a secretary at Inman Nursing Home and was a member of First Baptist Church of North Spartanburg.
Jean is survived by a son, John Drennan, of Drayton, SC; three sisters, Sue Wolfe (Mike), of Spartanburg, SC; Willie Bishop (Jesse), of Inman, SC; Nancy McAbee (Wayne), of Inman, SC. She is also survived by two nephews, a number of nieces and great nieces and a special great niece, Logan House Lover. She was predeceased by a brother, Larry Suddeth and a daughter-in-law, Kaye Drennan.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:30 PM at Seawright Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Seawright Funeral Chapel in Inman, SC with Rev Donnan Lawson officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of S.C., Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation, PO Box 151, Drayton, SC 29333 or Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Miami, Florida 33131.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019