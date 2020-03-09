|
INMAN- Our sweet mother, Rhoma Jean Trusty Leonard, 79, widow of Richard Lee Leonard, passed away March 6, 2020.
A native of Hiawassee, Georgia, daughter of the late Dolly Jefferson and Clara Cowart Trusty, she was a retired certified nursing assistant for Roger Huntington and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are a daughter, Barbara Jean Battle (Billy) of Boiling Springs; one son, Thomas E. Jackson (Lisa) of Woodruff; two sisters, JoAnn Coggins of Inman and Judy Beard of California; three grandchildren, Stacy Lynn Battle, Michael Jackson and Jennifer Jackson; and four great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Leonard was predeceased by one son, David Michael Jackson and a brother who died in Vietnam, Michael Trusty.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Tim Huckaby. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held 9:30-10:45 a.m. Wednesday at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 9, 2020