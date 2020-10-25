1/1
Jean Lowery Guest
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Eleanor Jean Lowery Guest, 89, of Spartanburg passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. Born November 10, 1930 in Kershaw, SC, Jean was the daughter of Eugene Bundy and Velma Parker Lowery.
After graduating from North Greenville Junior College, Jean married Rupert Guest; they remained married for more than 70 years, until his death in August 2020. As homemaker, Jean was lovingly devoted to her family, placing their well-being above her own. She also dedicated her life to serving God and His church. At Arch Street and Abner Baptist churches, she tirelessly served church families as pastor's wife, secretary, and organist. From 1996, she became a member of the Beaumont Baptist Church congregation, where she continued to play the organ, and of which she remained a member until her death.
Survivors include daughter, Michele, of Somersworth, New Hampshire; son, Michael, of Santa Rosa, California; daughter Julie, of Spartanburg, and grandson, Seth, also of Spartanburg.
Jean will be buried in a private service for immediate family members on Friday, October 30, 2020. The family will hold a celebration of her life, and that of her husband Rupert, when public health circumstances permit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beaumont Baptist Church, 945 Beaumont Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved