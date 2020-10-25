SPARTANBURG, SC- Eleanor Jean Lowery Guest, 89, of Spartanburg passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. Born November 10, 1930 in Kershaw, SC, Jean was the daughter of Eugene Bundy and Velma Parker Lowery.
After graduating from North Greenville Junior College, Jean married Rupert Guest; they remained married for more than 70 years, until his death in August 2020. As homemaker, Jean was lovingly devoted to her family, placing their well-being above her own. She also dedicated her life to serving God and His church. At Arch Street and Abner Baptist churches, she tirelessly served church families as pastor's wife, secretary, and organist. From 1996, she became a member of the Beaumont Baptist Church congregation, where she continued to play the organ, and of which she remained a member until her death.
Survivors include daughter, Michele, of Somersworth, New Hampshire; son, Michael, of Santa Rosa, California; daughter Julie, of Spartanburg, and grandson, Seth, also of Spartanburg.
Jean will be buried in a private service for immediate family members on Friday, October 30, 2020. The family will hold a celebration of her life, and that of her husband Rupert, when public health circumstances permit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beaumont Baptist Church, 945 Beaumont Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel