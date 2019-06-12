|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Jean Bates Nelson, 97, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. She had been a resident of Summit Hills for seven years where she was a founding member of the Third Floor Girls dining group, active in hospitality and an advocate for Parkinson's awareness. She was an ardent supporter of the arts, greatly enjoying the Spartanburg Philharmonic, Ballet, Little Theatre and chamber music series at Wofford and Converse Colleges.
Born October 14, 1921, in Grinnell, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Katherine Bates. On February 3, 1946, she married Harry Nelson of New York City who passed away in 2009.
A graduate of Grinnell College, she moved to New York City in 1945 to work for the American Broadcasting Company. On her first day at work, she met her future husband, Harry. They lived on the East Coast of the United States until 1967 when her husband was transferred to Los Angeles. Retiring in
1990, they moved to Sun City near Las Vegas and began to enjoy many cruises (53 over the years) and trips around the world.
Jean is survived by sons, Dr. Eric Nelson (Lynn) of Spartanburg, SC and Stephen Nelson of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Katherine Daniels (Matt) of Charlotte, NC and Bryant Nelson of Spartanburg, SC; great-grandchildren, Nelson and Steele Daniels of Charlotte, NC; and niece, Johanna Lewis (Richard Spiers) of Spartanburg, SC.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Summit Hills, 110 Summit Hills Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307, in the Monticello Dining Room, by The Rev. Dale Rawlings, with a reception following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 12, 2019