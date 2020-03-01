|
|
NEW PROSPECT, SC- Nancy Jean Simmons, 93, of New Prospect, SC, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born January 30, 1927, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Carey Simmons and Thelma Foster Simmons.
A lifelong member of New Prospect Baptist Church, Jean was very active in church activities. She was a member of the Joy Club, WOW Club, and Willing Workers Sunday School Class..
Survivors include her sister, Doris S. Garrett (Buddy) of Spartanburg, SC; brother, William C. Simmons Jr. (Connie) of Norwalk, CA; and a large number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sisters, Maria S. Lowe and Ellen S. Cogdill; and brother, Paul Foster Simmons.
Visitation will be 11:45 AM-12:45 PM Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at New Prospect Baptist Church, with funeral and committal services following at 1:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Matthew Bishop. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church, 9321 Hwy 9, Inman, SC 29349.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 1, 2020