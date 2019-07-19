|
CHESNEE, SC- Jean Watt Scruggs Sawyer, 76, of Chesnee passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Born in Greer, SC, she was the wife of David W. Sawyer and the daughter of the late Hollis W. and Mandy M. Keeter Watt. She was the owner of a day care facility and a hairdresser. She was a born-again Christian.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Jimmy Wayne (Shannon) Scruggs, Jr. and Tony Darryl (Kelly C.) Scruggs; two stepsons, Joel (Pam) Sawyer and Neil (Jennie) Sawyer; one brother, Tommy J. Watt; one sister, Gail Humphries; five grandchildren, Nathan Scruggs, Jenna Fulmer, Megan Scruggs, Taylor Scruggs and Caroline Scruggs; three step-grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jimmy Wayne Scruggs, Sr.; and one granddaughter, Lauren Scruggs Tompkins.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 PM in the Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Watt and Rev. Rex Keaton officiating. Interment will be in Springhill Memorial Gardens of Chesnee.
The family will be at the residence.
