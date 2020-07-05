SPARTANBURG – Jeanette Rioux Anderson, 98, wife of the late Frank J. Anderson died Sunday, June 21, 2020.
She was born on April 22, 1922, to the late Joseph and Alpheda Paradis Rioux. Jeanette was a member of Jesus, Our Risen Savior Catholic Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Maria King; granddaughter, Catherine King Boldt (Carl); sisters, Lorraine Martin, Mae Rioux; and many nieces and nephews.
A private family service was held Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
