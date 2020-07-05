1/1
Jeanette (Rioux) Anderson
1922 - 2020
SPARTANBURG – Jeanette Rioux Anderson, 98, wife of the late Frank J. Anderson died Sunday, June 21, 2020.
She was born on April 22, 1922, to the late Joseph and Alpheda Paradis Rioux. Jeanette was a member of Jesus, Our Risen Savior Catholic Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Maria King; granddaughter, Catherine King Boldt (Carl); sisters, Lorraine Martin, Mae Rioux; and many nieces and nephews.
A private family service was held Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 5, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
June 28, 2020
Jeanette was such a dear and religious lady. I really met Jeanette working with her at the old location of The Spartanburg Soup Kitchen for few years in the 1990's. She taught me the art of bean soup. I loved her husband Frank's small printed books that he made. She was an amazing woman and will be missed! God bless you, Jeanette!
Rosemary McLeod
Friend
