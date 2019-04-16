|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Jeanette Upton Childress, 76, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born April 26, 1942, in Cherokee County, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Henry Upton and Ruby Lee Cowart Upton and widow of Carson H. Childress. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Cowpens, SC.
Surviving are her son, Darryl K. Childress (Tammy) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Christopher Childress (Julie) of Spartanburg, SC and Ashley McDaniel (Matt) of Chesnee, SC; great-grandchildren, Karsyn and Malaki; brothers, Rev. Jimmy Upton of Marion, NC and Carol Upton (Mary) of Buffalo, SC; sister, Barbara Burrell of Spartanburg, SC; and sisters-in-law, Viola Blackwell and Tilda Holcomb, both of Boiling Springs, SC.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Central Baptist Church, 126 E. Church St., Cowpens, SC 29330, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Jimmy Upton, Dr. Jason Metcalf, and Pastor Allen Blanton. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church, PO Box 310, Cowpens, SC 29330; or Gibbs Cancer Center, c/o SRHS Foundation, 101 East Wood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 16, 2019