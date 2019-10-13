Home

Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Jeanette Irene (Hollingsworth) Cantrell

Jeanette Irene (Hollingsworth) Cantrell Obituary
INMAN, SC- Jeanette Irene Hollingsworth Cantrell, 78, formerly of 1009 Dorothy Street, Spartanburg, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Magnolia Manor of Inman. She was the widow of Oscar Eugene Cantrell who passed away in 2013.
Mrs. Cantrell was a native of Union, SC and a daughter of the late Lawrence Dolph and Ethel Price Hollingsworth. She retired from Circor, Inc. as a Quality Assurance Inspector and was a long-time member of Davis Memorial Baptist Church. Her greatest joy, in life, was spending time with her family, and she will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by a son, Lawrence Scott Cantrell; grandsons, Ronald Eugene (Elizabeth Hartranft)
Cantrell, Jr., Jacob Lawrence Cantrell, Joshua Heath Cantrell, great-grandchildren, Kiersten Elizabeth, Dylan Andrew, and Aiden Lucas Cantrell. In addition to her loving husband for over 50 years, she was predeceased by a son, Ronald Eugene Cantrell, sister, Linda Faye Harris, and brother, Larry Eugene Hollingsworth.
Visitation will be on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of
Boiling Springs. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Kenneth Cash. Interment will be in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Davis Memorial Baptist Church, 800 Archer Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
E-Condolences may be sent online to www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
