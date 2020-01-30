|
|
INMAN- Jeanette McMillin, 89, of 2 Brookwood Drive Inman, passed away Tuesday, January 28th, at White Oak at North Grove.
The family is at 210 Overlake Drive and will receive friends 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 1st at Seawright Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 1st at Seawright Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 30, 2020