Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Seawright Funeral Chapel
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Jeanette McMillin


1930 - 2020
Jeanette McMillin Obituary
INMAN- Jeanette McMillin, 89, of 2 Brookwood Drive Inman, passed away Tuesday, January 28th, at White Oak at North Grove.
The family is at 210 Overlake Drive and will receive friends 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 1st at Seawright Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 1st at Seawright Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 30, 2020
