|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Jeanette Omega Quinn West passed away February 8, 2020. A lifelong resident of Spartanburg, she was born on March 24, 1935 to the late Albert Cleveland Quinn and Minnie Lee Hope Quinn Perry. She was the youngest of seven girls. She was the loving wife of Sam Ray West for 62 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Pam Gault of Boiling Springs and Cindy West of Spartanburg; two grandsons, Brad White (Jen) of Spartanburg and Justin Gault (Kimberly) of Greer and three great-grandchildren, Abigail Quinn White, Skylar Justin Gault and Liam Williams. She is also survived by one sister, Joan Goins of Clarksville, TN, one sister-in-law, Polly Jones of Spartanburg and one brother-in-law, Charner West of Landrum.
She was a member of the Love Class at Cudd Memorial Baptist Church in Spartanburg.
Omega retired from Milliken and Co. after more than 20 years of service. Upon retiring, she and Sam were fortunate enough to be able to travel, sometimes with family and sometimes with friends, but they never hesitated to make the most of their retirement. For many years, they were avid ballroom dancers and what a handsome couple they made - Omega in her beautiful ball gowns and Sam in his tuxedo and matching cummerbund and bowtie.
If you ever had a meal that Omega fixed, what a treat! It was generally two meats, maybe six vegetables, a couple of desserts and the best iced tea around. You didn't forget it and hoped to be invited back real soon. She could bake the best cakes. Her door was always open for family, friends and strangers for a meal, a bed or just to visit. Nieces, nephews, and many others often thought of Omega as a second mother.
Talk about a green thumb…she had two green thumbs. She loved working in her yard, said it was her therapy, and her yard was always beautiful. She loved going to Lowe's, buying flowers from their "sale" section (which usually were pitiful) and after a week or two of her green thumb magic, they would be beautiful. She just had that touch.
Omega was the ultimate caregiver. After she retired, she sat with and cared for a number of different people over the course of several years. She didn't just "sit" with them but made every effort to give them the best possible care. Her last "job" as a caregiver was taking care of Sam, which she did with tender loving care. She was so blessed, and we were so thankful, that in her final days she was able to be at home and was cared for daily by her grandson Brad. He took good care of his Nana.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her (including her granddog – Coco) but we are so thankful for all the wonderful memories.
Visitation will be at 10:45 – 11:45 AM Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. A funeral service will be at 12:00 Noon, at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Dusty Martin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cudd Memorial Baptist Church, 1301 Boiling Springs Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or Kindred Hospice, 905 East Main Street, Suite 2, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 10, 2020