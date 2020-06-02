LANDRUM- Jeanette Solesbee Wofford, 81, of Landrum, went home to be with the Lord on May 30, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Harley and Nellie Pritchard Solesbee and wife of the late Millard Fillmore Wofford.
Jeanette, and her husband Millard, both devoted their lives to the Lord, and were active members of Calvary Baptist Church. Jeanette loved and served her family and friends so well.
She loved to be in the garden. She also loved to cook, can, and record stats at her grandchildren's ball games.
She is survived by two sons, Phillip Wofford (Wanda) and Gary Wofford (Kim); grandchildren: Kansas Sealey (Josh), Ethan Wofford (Sierra), Gus Wofford (Taylor), and Meghan Upton (Calem); and two great grandchildren Kyson and Kohen Upton all of Landrum; two brothers Randy Solesbee and Burgess Solesbee; and two sisters Juanita Hamilton and Barbara Siegfried.
A special thank-you to Mrs. Debbie Denton and the Hospice nurses for taking great care of Jeanette.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Petty Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens conducted by Pastor Ronald Jones and Pastor Tim Wofford.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 302 S. Church Street, Landrum, SC 29356.
The family is at the home.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Jeanette, and her husband Millard, both devoted their lives to the Lord, and were active members of Calvary Baptist Church. Jeanette loved and served her family and friends so well.
She loved to be in the garden. She also loved to cook, can, and record stats at her grandchildren's ball games.
She is survived by two sons, Phillip Wofford (Wanda) and Gary Wofford (Kim); grandchildren: Kansas Sealey (Josh), Ethan Wofford (Sierra), Gus Wofford (Taylor), and Meghan Upton (Calem); and two great grandchildren Kyson and Kohen Upton all of Landrum; two brothers Randy Solesbee and Burgess Solesbee; and two sisters Juanita Hamilton and Barbara Siegfried.
A special thank-you to Mrs. Debbie Denton and the Hospice nurses for taking great care of Jeanette.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Petty Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens conducted by Pastor Ronald Jones and Pastor Tim Wofford.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 302 S. Church Street, Landrum, SC 29356.
The family is at the home.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 2, 2020.