SPARTANBURG, SC- Jeanne Alma Spangler MacPhail, 93, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, February 25, 2019, at Pacifica Skylyn-Spartanburg. She was the widow of John A. MacPhail, to whom she was married on December 28, 1946. The daughter of the late Russell Mehring Spangler and Alma Kate Slonaker Spangler, she was born on February 8, 1926, and spent most of her life at Gettysburg, PA, moving to Spartanburg, SC on November 1, 1995.
A graduate of Gettysburg High School Class of 1942 and Thompson Business College of York, PA, she was a secretary until the birth of her children. She was a life member of Gettysburg Chapter No. 392, Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of DAR since 1960.
A musician all her life, she was a member of the Spartanburg Philharmonic Music Club. At Pacifica Skylyn, she performed many programs and chapel services as long as she was able.
She was an ordained elder of the Presbyterian Church and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg where she sang in the Chancel Choir for a number of years.
Surviving are three daughters, Bonnie J. Shuman (Thom) of Columbus, OH, Deborah L. MacPhail of Spartanburg, SC, Heather A. MacPhail of Fairfield, OH; one son, Paul C. MacPhail (Valerie) of Spartanburg, SC; four grandchildren, Ted Shuman of Columbus, OH, Elisabeth Keyser (Jon) of Decatur, GA, Kaela MacPhail Hammond (Tim) of Charleston, SC, and Matthew MacPhail of Charleston, SC; three great-grandsons, James, Thomas, and Andrew Keyser of Decatur, GA; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Clyde Russell Spangler and Harry Arthur Spangler; and two sisters, Pauline Truce Spangler Anderson and Florence Ellen Spangler Rehmeyer.
A service honoring her life will be conducted at First Presbyterian Church, 393 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 27, 2019