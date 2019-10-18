|
SAVANNAH, GA- Jeanne Laffitte Brooks, 70, passed away on Monday, October, 14, 2019.
Born on March 4, 1949 in Birmingham AL, Jeanne was the daughter of the late Virginia Laffitte Nilan and David Smith Laffitte. She was raised in Spartanburg, SC. Jeanne graduated Spartanburg High School and the University of South Carolina.
In 1982, Jeanne moved to Savannah, which she would come to call her true home. It was there that Jeanne found her passion for caring for others through the hospitality business. With a successful career that spanned over four decades, Jeanne helped countless boutique hotels to learn the value of providing great service to customers.
She was also an amazing cook who created and shared many amazing meals with her friends and family, both around the world and in her own kitchen.
Jeanne is survived by her husband Eric Brooks, Sr.; three sons, Patrick Walsh Crowley and his wife Lisa of San Diego, CA, John Timothy Crowley and his wife Kelsey of New York, NY, Eric Ellef Allen Brooks Jr. and his wife Jill of Charleston, SC and three daughters Anna Laffitte Crowley of Cape Elizabeth, ME, Erica Brooks Rowley and her husband Tim of Charleston, SC, Jennie Wilkins Brooks and her husband, Daniel Pegues of Charleston, SC.
She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Crowley Charles Redding, Michael Quinn Redding, Perkins Lorraine Crowley, Preston Lea Crowley, Liam Yates Rowley, Brooks Paul Rowley, Ava Louise Rowley, Oliver Laffitte Pegues, Sawyer Baker Brooks, and Charles Townsend Brooks. She was predeceased by beloved grandson, John "Jack" Timothy Crowley, Jr.
Jeanne is also survived by her brother David S. Laffitte and his wife Marianne of Wellesley, MA, nephew Andre David Laffitte, and nieces Christine Lucienne Laffitte and Nicole Elisabeth Laffitte Schaffer.
In remembrance of Jeanne, donations may be made to the Fast for Endowment, a charitable organization established in memory of Jeanne's grandson, John "Jack" Timothy Crowley, Jr. Donations may be made online at Fastforendowment.org or mailed to Fast For Endowment, 34 Desbrosses Street, No. 1111, New York, New York, 10013.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10 AM at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, 222 E. Harris Street, Savannah, GA, 31401.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 18, 2019