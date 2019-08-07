|
|
FAIRMONT, SC- Martha "Jeanne" Jean Harris Gault, 70, passed away on Saturday, August 03, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Bill and Lois West Harris and the wife of Clarence Emory Gault. She was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church and a dispatcher and warehouse manager at Quality Carriers in Greer.
Survivors also include a daughter, Marion Elizabeth Gault Ward; a grandson, Kenneth Michael Emory Herden. She was predeceased by a brother, Guy Harris; two sisters, Joyce McKensey and Patricia Rogers.
Memorial Services will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Poplar Spring Baptist Church with Dr. Dale Roach and Martin Hill officiating. The family will receive friends from 2PM until 3PM prior to the service.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Chris and Brandi with Wren Hospice.
In lieu of flowers the family request you make memorials to .
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 7, 2019