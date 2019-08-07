Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Poplar Spring Baptist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Poplar Spring Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Gault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Gault

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Gault Obituary
FAIRMONT, SC- Martha "Jeanne" Jean Harris Gault, 70, passed away on Saturday, August 03, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Bill and Lois West Harris and the wife of Clarence Emory Gault. She was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church and a dispatcher and warehouse manager at Quality Carriers in Greer.
Survivors also include a daughter, Marion Elizabeth Gault Ward; a grandson, Kenneth Michael Emory Herden. She was predeceased by a brother, Guy Harris; two sisters, Joyce McKensey and Patricia Rogers.
Memorial Services will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Poplar Spring Baptist Church with Dr. Dale Roach and Martin Hill officiating. The family will receive friends from 2PM until 3PM prior to the service.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Chris and Brandi with Wren Hospice.
In lieu of flowers the family request you make memorials to .
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stribling Funeral Home
Download Now