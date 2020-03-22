|
WELLFORD- Jeannette Mary (Maynard) Chambers, 76, widow of Allen Chambers, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Born in Worcester, MA. She was the daughter to the late William J. Maynard and Irene C. (Chaput) Maynard.
Jeannette loved to play Bingo, Yahtzee, and cards. Her favorite pastimes also included going to the Casino as well as making arts and crafts with her husband and her sister Anne, She attended St. Brigid Catholic Church in Millbury, MA. In 2007, Jeanette moved with her daughter and grandchildren to Taylors, SC. She attended Springwell Church. Jeanette absolutely loved her ice cream, spending time with her grandchildren, and playing/dancing with her great-grandkids.
She leaves her three daughters, Ann Wood (Gary) Peterborough, MA, Linda Lebel (Richard)Millbury, MA, and Billie-Jo Chambers Wellford, SC; grandchildren, Diann LaFrance (Lenny), Jennifer Wood, Mark Desmarais Jr. (Danielle), Randell Lebel (Jackie), Rebecca Lebel, Amanda Bryant (Jacob), Michael Desmarais and Destiny Desmarais; 9 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; one sister Anne M. Bercume Oxford, MA and friends.
Jeannette was preceded by one sister Elizabeth T. Joinville of Millbury, MA.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Lyman
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 22, 2020