|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Jeannie Cooley Roberts, 65, loving wife of Mike Roberts of Mahaffey Cooley Road went home to be with the Lord, Friday April 12, 2019 while at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born January 25, 1954 in Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late Frank Eugene Cooley and Janet Buckner Cooley. She was a retired School Teacher of 32 years from Chesnee Elementary School and later taught at Draytonville Elementary. She was a graduate of Converse College and Limestone College and was a member of Arrowwood Baptist Church where she was a member of the Golden Arrows, very active with Vacation Bible School and a member of the Choir. She was very instrumental in the startup of the Good News Club at Chesnee Elementary School and Cooley Springs Fingerville Elementary School. She was also a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and helped organize the Veterans Day Parade held every year in Chesnee.
She was the type of person who had a servant's heart and always put others first before herself. She instilled life lessons in many children's lives as a School Teacher. Jeannie had a deep love and passion for the farm. That passion began under Cooley Brother's Peach Shed as she worked alongside her parents and brother. As a child, Jeannie grew up under the Shed and was known as the original Cooley girl. She continued that work ethic as she became a mother to Kevin and Andy, teaching them the value of hard work; even if it was just for 25 cents an hour. She didn't mind getting her hands dirty. Nothing put a smile on her face more than taking a fresh load of peaches to the Asheville Market and Kannapolis, NC. Jeannie gave the best farm tour, knowing the history of every building- throwing in humor the only way she knew how. If you ever had the opportunity to speak with her at the farm, she would gleam with pride as she told the Cooley story. It was in her blood. She taught her brother how to not back down from hard decisions and her nieces to stand up to that stubborn brother of hers. Jeannie had the farmer instinct, stubborn as a mule and was never ready to give up. You were the perfect farmer's daughter, and sister.
Surviving in addition to her husband are sons; Andy Roberts and wife Christine of Murrells Inlet, Kevin Roberts and wife Staci of Chesnee; brother, James Cooley and wife Kathi of Chesnee; grandchildren, Sydney Roberts, Olivia Roberts, Gavin Hall, Ella Roberts, Carson Roberts; special nieces, Brandi Easler, Brooke Sciortino, Brittani Frick, Bethani McClellan and special thanks to all extended family, friends, and Spartanburg Regional Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Arrowwood Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Arrowwood Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Child Evangelism Fellowship, 1969 E Blackstock Rd, Roebuck, SC 29376.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 13, 2019