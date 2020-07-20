Jeff Bailey

INMAN- Clyde Jeffery Bailey, 56, of Inman passed away on July 18, 2020. He was the son of Macie Pierce Bailey and the late Clyde Eugene Bailey and husband of Sheri Shields Bailey.

He was a member of Lake Bowen Baptist Church and was the Superintendent of the Waste Water Treatment Plant for the City of Inman. He and his son Dillon were founding members of the Chapman High School Fishing Team. Jeff was an avid fisherman and participated in the FLW tournaments. He was a member of the American Waste Water Association and was on the Pro Staff at Denali Rods. Jeff enjoyed watching his son Colton play football at Newberry College.

He is survived by his wife, Sheri Bailey; his mother Macie Bailey; and two sons, Dillon and Colton Bailey. He was predeceased by a son, William Grant Bailey.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00am Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens conducted by Rev. Lynn Stewart. The family will receive friends following the graveside service adhering to social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lake Bowen Baptist Church, 404 Sugar Ridge Road, Inman, SC 29349.

Petty Funeral Home & Crematory

Landrum, SC



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store