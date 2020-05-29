LYMAN, SC- Jeffery Ivan Pruitt, 60, went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Born in Greer, he was the son of Emily Styles Pruitt and the late Donald Edward Pruitt and the husband of Teresa Lynn Easlick Pruitt. He was a professional plumber and was a former employee at Hoechst Celanese for many years. He was a veteran with the National Guard.
Survivors also include four children, Ty LaNave and wife, Melissa, Gretchen Lampinen; Brandon LaNave and wife Amelia and Dana Sutherland and husband, James "Johnny"; three siblings, Curtis Pruitt, Rev. Dr. Rhonda Pruitt and Roxanne Keenan; ten grandchildren, Taylor King, Halie Mavroftas, Ethan LaNave, Aiden LaNave, Hayley Lampinen, Elijah Lampinen, Brystal Lampinen, Isaiah LaNave, Josiah LaNave and Nathaniel "Jones" Strickland; and three great-grandchildren, Bryson Banks, Madalyn King and Bradleigh Mavroftas.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 6PM until 8PM at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 1PM on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Apalache Baptist Church with Revs. Eddie Cooper and Ernie Cole. Interment will be held at Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 29, 2020.