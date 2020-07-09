1/
Jeffery Hollingsworth
1981 - 2020
GREER, SC- Jeffery Shane Hollingsworth, Sr., 38, passed away on Friday, July 03, 2020. Born July 11, 1981, he was the son of Roger Dale Hollingsworth, Sr. and Sherry Barger Starliper and the husband of Cortney Polk Hollingsworth. He was employed with Auto Salvage in Greer.
Survivors also include a son, Jeffery Shane Hollingsworth, Jr.; a daughter, Helen Jadie-Kaye Hollingsworth; a brother, Roger Hollingsworth, Jr.; a sister, Melissa Ekis; a granddaughter, Audrey Skye Hollingsworth. He was predeceased by a brother, Charles Hollingsworth.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 6PM until 8PM at Stribling Funeral Home. Services will be held at 2PM on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Woodruff.
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
JUL
12
Service
02:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Woodruff
