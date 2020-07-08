SPARTANBURG, SC- Dr. Jeffrey Robert Willis, 84 of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center from complications due to the Coronavirus. Born September 3, 1935, in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Jeff Robert Willis and Elizabeth Pittman Willis.
Dr. Willis is a graduate of Greenville High School. After receiving his undergraduate education at Furman University, he was honored as a Woodrow Wilson Scholar to the University of Virginia, where he received M.A. and Ph.D. degrees in History.
A beloved brother, uncle, respected educator, and friend, his life was marked by a deep commitment to his family, to the community as a faithful member of The Episcopal Church of the Advent, and to his colleagues and his students as evident in his forty-four years of teaching history, thirty eight years at Converse College. Prior to this, he taught at Randolph-Macon College and The Citadel. Always a gentleman, with a quick wit and gracious manner, he inspired generations of students.
Upon retirement in 2005 as the Andrew Helmus Professor of History Emeritus, Dr. Willis continued his loyal service to Converse by serving as the Director of Archives and Special Collections.
He was the recipient of numerous awards, among those most special were the Katheryne Amelia Brown Award for Excellence in Teaching and the Spirit of Converse Award. In 2007 he received the South Carolina Governor's Award in the Humanities. The Converse Alumni Association named him the first honorary alumnus in 2012.
Dr. Willis has been active with both the Spartanburg County Historical Association and Greenville County Historical Society and published several pictorial books and articles on local history. He also enjoyed presenting programs to numerous organizations.
Affectionately known as Uncle Jeff; Survivors include his sister, Mary Elizabeth Willis Sherer (David) of Greenville, SC; nieces, Iva S. Boerma (Richard) of Greenville, SC and Margaret S. Jones (Wendell) of Florence, SC; five great-nephews, and great-nieces; a great-great-niece and two beloved cousins.
A memorial service may be held at a later date. Burial will be private.
No flowers please, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Converse College, Office of Philanthropy, 580 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302; Greenville County Historical Society, 100 Lavinia Avenue, Greenville SC 29601; or Spartanburg County Historical Association, PO Box 887, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
